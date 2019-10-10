

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Porsche (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to investigate product development for premium urban air mobility market. The companies will jointly create a team to address various aspects of urban air mobility. Boeing, Porsche and Aurora Flight Sciences are developing a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle.



'This collaboration builds on our efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand,' said Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager of Boeing NeXt.



'Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility. In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel,' said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.



In January, Boeing successfully completed the first test flight of its autonomous passenger air vehicle prototype. Boeing NeXt, which leads the company's urban air mobility efforts, utilized Aurora Flight Sciences to design and develop the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.



Aurora, an independent subsidiary of Boeing, is a leader in the emerging field of electric propulsion for aircraft. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Aurora has a European office, Aurora Swiss Aerospace, located in Luzern, Switzerland.



