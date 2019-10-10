Caliber Ophthalmics Introduces Sharpoint Edge CC3D Plus Product Line at AAO in San Francisco

WESTWOOD, Massachusetts, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Ophthalmics, a division of Surgical Specialties Corporation (SSC), announced today the global launch of its Sharpoint Edge Clear Control 3D Plus line of phaco incision knives at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), to be held October 12-15, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.

"We are very excited to be launching the Sharpoint Edge CC3D Plus Phaco Incision Knives at this year's AAO Meeting," said Yong Sun, General Manager Ophthalmology for Caliber. "CC3D's innovative design gives cataract surgeons more precise control and the ability to create a 3-dimensional incision that can support the insertion of round instrumentation."

"Seeing is believing, and so we are offering physicians the opportunity to trial the CC3D Plus in a simulated environment at our booth at the AAO," Mr. Sun continued. "We conducted a similar trial at the recent ESCRS Congress in Paris, and were thrilled with the response physicians had to the product and the simulated trial."

Sharpoint Edge CC3D Plus Phaco Incision Knives have vertical micro bevels in its blade geometry that produce a 3-dimensional incision designed to enhance surgeon control for Ophthalmic experts worldwide. The unique blade design offers reduced penetration force over standard phaco incision blades resulting in improved sharpness. The product line comes in a full range of sizes and is available for evaluation globally.

AAO Trial: Physicians may trial the Sharpoint Edge CC3D Plus and receive product samples at the AAO Meeting in San Francisco, CA, at the Caliber Booth #5843.

Best known in the ophthalmic market for Sharpoint microsurgical knives and surgical sutures, SSC has specialized in the design and manufacture of high-performance surgical knives and wound closure products since 1969. The Company's products are sold globally in more than 90 countries. With the addition of Unique Technologies and VPM Surgical, the Company significantly expanded its development and manufacturing expertise in ophthalmic blades and cutting instrumentation and plans to add an ophthalmology manufacturing and engineering center of excellence in Pennsylvania.

Surgical Specialties Corporation, headquartered in Westwood, MA, has developed and manufactured branded, private label, and OEM surgical instruments for over 50 years. Surgical Specialties Corporation offers one of the most comprehensive portfolios of blades and sutures available, including innovative products such as the Quill Knotless Tissue-Closure Device. SSC is dedicated to exceeding the needs of the specialty surgery market, maintaining trusted partnerships in the dental, ophthalmic, plastic surgery, dermatology, orthopedics, urology, microsurgery, veterinary and trauma specialties. Visit us at www.surgicalspecialties.com and www.caliberophthalmics.com.

