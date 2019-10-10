Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading non-generic drug manufacturer based out of the US.This success story explains how Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to embed the required analytic capabilities into their marketing processes to drive better business outcomes.

Marketing mix modeling is a statistical technique that performs several multivariate regressions on sales and business data to quantify the impact of marketing investments on the overall sales. A robust marketing mix modeling strategy helps businesses to determine the impact of each marketing initiative in terms of MROI. Through our marketing mix modeling solutions, we help companies to integrate data across all marketing channels and consolidate it into a common marketing view that provides invaluable assistance in driving marketing efforts forward.

The Business Challenge

Having launched a new drug in the non-generic drugs segment the client faced several challenges in generating a useful market share for the new product. To effectively address this issue, they were looking at adopting a holistic, commercially focused approach to gain in-depth insights into their marketing initiatives. As such, they approached Quantzig to leverage its marketing analytics expertise in developing a robust marketing mix modeling strategy.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Inability to identify new revenue streams

Lack of a robust marketing mix modeling strategy

"We offer customized marketing mix modeling solutions that leverage advanced data analysis techniques to deconstruct data and quantify the performance of each element in the marketing mix," says a marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

In collaboration with Quantzig, the client adopted a holistic approach to marketing mix modeling and embedded the required analytics capabilities into their marketing processes to drive better business outcomes. As a result of this study, the client was able to systematically gauge target markets and optimize marketing investments to maximize outcomes.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions empowered the client to:

Reduce marketing spend by 15%

Increase market share for the newly launched drug

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

Determining the impact of marketing investments in terms of MROI

Expanding the product portfolio to drive revenue

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005558/en/

