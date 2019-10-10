Leo Burnett London appoints new Managing Director: Carly Avener

- Hire follows new business wins including Iceland and Gulf Oil -

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Burnett London has appointed Carly Avener as Managing Director. Avener previously held the role of Managing Partner at BBH.

With over 16 years' experience in advertising, Avener will be in charge of the day-to-day running and operations of the agency.

Reporting to Charlie Rudd, she will be working with Leo Burnett's existing clients such as Iceland, McDonald's, Betfair and most recently Gulf Oil.

Headed by Charlie Rudd (CEO), Carly will work alongside the leadership team, Chaka Sobhani (CCO) and Josh Bullmore (CSO).

In 2018, she led Burger King's brand repositioning and relaunched The Whopper. She also developed the ground-breaking AR immersive experience called Doorways for Samsung in partnership with Family Guy.

Before joining Leo Burnett London, Avener was at BBH where she launched and ran the agency's social media specialism and brand experience output working with clients such as Next, Burberry, Mentos, Burger King and Samsung.

Prior to BBH she worked at McCann Erickson working on Microsoft, American Airlines and Co-op accounts.

Charlie Rudd, CEO, Leo Burnett London and Fallon London said: "I'm delighted Carly is joining us. From working together several years ago, I know she's a proper superstar. Her recent experience will ensure we get to ever better work, faster."

Carly Avener said: "It's a really exciting time to be at Leo Burnett right now and I've seen the agency go from strength to strength. Their iconic work is famous across the UK and I can't wait to get started."