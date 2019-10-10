Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA Announces Winners of PROCESS EXPO Innovation Showcase Awards

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / A panel of food processor judges has chosen the Innovation Showcase Award winners from dozens of entries representing cutting edge technology and equipment being introduced at PROCESS EXPO 2019, taking place this week at McCormick Place in Chicago. The trade show, which is running through Friday, October 11th, is the nation's largest trade show dedicated to bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the food and beverage processing and packaging industry.

The following winners were announced in six categories:

Meat, Poultry and Seafood : Foreign Material Inspection System, ProSpection Solutions

: Foreign Material Inspection System, ProSpection Solutions Bakery, Grains, Nuts, Seeds and Snacks : FlexFlow Precision Spray Control System, BETE Fog Nozzle, Inc.

: FlexFlow Precision Spray Control System, BETE Fog Nozzle, Inc. Prepared Foods, Fruits and Vegetables : Grote Robotics, Grote Company

: Grote Robotics, Grote Company Cheese, Dairy, Milk, and Yogurt : PP20H Pressure Sensor, Baumer

: PP20H Pressure Sensor, Baumer Beverages, Coffee Blends, and Juices : ThinkTop®, Alfa Laval

: ThinkTop®, Alfa Laval Pet Foods and Treats: FoodSafe Conveyance Workshop, Commercial Food Sanitation, an Intralox Company

Exhibiting companies at PROCESS EXPO submitted new products to be considered for the Innovation Showcase Awards. Editors from National Provisioner, Prepared Foods, Food Processing, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, BAKERpedia, Food in Canada, Dairy Foods, Dairy Reporter, and others judged the products and identified the 17 finalists, who presented their innovations to the panel at the show on Tuesday, October 8.

"FPSA and PROCESS EXPO would like to thank all of the exhibitors who submitted their products for the Innovation Showcase Awards," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "This initiative clearly demonstrates that PROCESS EXPO is the event where companies are showcasing the latest innovations for the food processing industry."

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

