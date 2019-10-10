PRF: The subsidiary of AS PRFoods participated in establishing the Estonian Offshore Fish Farming Association

OÜ REDSTORM, subsidiary of AS PRFoods, participated in establishing the Estonian Offshore Fish Farming Association. The association was established by OÜ REDSTORM, Hiiumere Farm OÜ and Avamere Kalakasvatus OÜ (Saaremere Kala AS is also one of the shareholders in the latter). The aim of the association is to support and favour the economic activities related to fish farming of our members and thus improve their competitiveness. The amount of instalment of OÜ REDSTORM in establishing the commercial association makes one third of the share capital of the commercial association of 30,000 euros. By its participation in the commercial association, the aim of OÜ REDSTORM is to make better use of the knowledge and capabilities related to the offshore fish farming of the members of the association through cooperative activities and achieve synergy through the joint sales and marketing activities. The participation in establishing the commercial association is not handled as the transaction with the related party and the members of the management board and supervisory board of AS PRFoods group are in no other way personally interested in the transaction for the purpose of clause 7.11.2.4 of the stock exchange regulations "Requirements for the issuers".

