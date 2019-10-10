Web Presence: James Lukezic Explains His Involvement as Chairman of ITF USA

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / A graduate of Cornell University, James Lukezic has worked for financial giants such as Wells Fargo, Citigroup Global Markets, and Bank of America. Aside from serving as a financial analyst and institutional consultant for many financial corporations over the years, James Lukezic also devotes his time to helping worthy causes. "I'm the Chairman of ITF USA - a non-profit that helps landmine victims in over 30 countries," he says.

Established in 1998 in the Republic of Slovenia, the purpose of ITF Enhancing Human Security was to assist Bosnia and Herzegovina implement a peace agreement. Since its establishment, ITF has expanded its aid to help countries and territories that are affected by conflict. The purpose of this organization is to help these countries rebuild their security and rehabilitate other aspects.

Although the ITF started in Slovenia, it has had a long-standing relationship with the United States. Back in 1998, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright signed a letter of intent solidifying a partnership. The U.S. has donated over $216 million to support the many causes of ITF.

The United States Chapter of ITF is a 501(c) (3) charity that allows Americans to contribute to the many humanitarian programs available. All donors can receive a tax exemption whenever they make a donation to ITF. As James Lukezic mentioned, this organization aids over 30 countries with the removal of landmines, unexploded ordnances, reconstruction, and post-conflict rehabilitation. Some of the territories ITF helps include Central Asia, Southeast Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Southern Europe.

James Lukezic explains, for example, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) are one of the territories with the most unexploded ordnance and mines in the world. BIH is the most mine-infested territory in Europe. By the end of 2017, ITF freed of mines 6,157,717 square meters of land. Thanks to their demining efforts in BIH, ITF has freed over 85,503,068 square meters of land since 1998. Aside from their demining efforts, they also use their resources for capacity building, victim assistance, mine risk education, and destruction of surplus weapons.

James Lukezic hopes to continue making a difference with his work as chairman for ITF. Aside from his work to this cause, James Lukezic has other aspirations in mind to help the community. "I'm in the process of establishing a non-profit that will assist widows in the 5 boroughs of NYC; issuing grants to assist with everyday life," he says.

When he's not doing non-profit work or advising financial institutions, James Lukezic also serves as Treasurer of a F&A Mason lodge in the Grand Lodge of the State of New York. James Lukezic also belongs to the United States Polo Association, New York City's Fencers Club and the American Helicopter Society.

