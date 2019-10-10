Newsflare Los Angeles Expands User-Generated Video Content Licensing Into Latin America

Newsflare Promotes Preeya Naul To Executive Vice President, Americas Adding Latin America To Her North America Sales and Marketing Portfolio

LONDON, UK and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2019 / After successfully furthering its user-generated video partnerships in the US and Canada, Newsflare Los Angeles has expanded its content licensing operations into Latin America and promoted Preeya Naul from General Manager US to Executive Vice President, Americas where she will add Latin American business development to her current North American portfolio. Naul will continue to report to Newsflare President & Chief Executive Officer Jon Conwell.

Preeya Naul, Executive Vice President, Americas

"Latin America represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Newsflare," said Naul. "I look forward to helping establish Newsflare as the premium supplier of quality and compelling user-generated video content to Latin American news, entertainment, reality and documentary producers as well as broadcasters and digital media throughout the region."

After joining Newsflare in July 2017, Naul was relocated to Los Angeles in August 2018 to establish the company's Los Angeles offices. As General Manager US, Naul headed up a team charged with forming content licensing partnerships with many of the most prominent television production companies, broadcast networks and digital platforms throughout the US and Canada.

"In the one year since establishing our Los Angeles office, Preeya has led an extraordinarily successful effort to build Newsflare's business in North America. We are excited to further expand our client base in Latin America, under her leadership," said Cornwell.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London with offices in the US and Spain, Newsflare is the media's pioneering leader in sourcing trusted and compelling eyewitness video. Newsflare's 75,000-plus members upload viral video and breaking news, bought by broadcast and digital media clients that span more than 50 countries. Under the banner Where the World's Media Come to Buy Your Video, Newsflare delivers stories from all walks of life that are often too breaking or too remote for traditional media organizations to capture. Visit www.Newsflare.com.

