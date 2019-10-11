

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) Thursday said its CFO Bruce Besanko has decided to step down from his position, effective November 1.



Jill Timm, Kohl's Executive Vice President of Finance, will take over as CFO. Besanko will remain in a Senior Advisor role until he departs the company to assist with the CFO transition and provide support for current company initiatives.



In the CFO role, Timm will oversee Kohl's financial planning and analysis, investor relations, financial reporting, accounting operations, tax and treasury. She will report directly to the CEO.



'I want to thank Bruce for his significant contributions to the company,' said Michelle Gass, Kohl's CEO. 'During his time at Kohl's, he has added great value across many parts of the business and has further strengthened our overall finance organization. We appreciate that Bruce will continue to support the business through the end of the year.'



'I'm thankful for my time at Kohl's and I am confident in the bright future the company is building,' said Besanko. 'I look forward to continuing to work with the team as we go through our most meaningful season of the year.'



