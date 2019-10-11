

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) said it now expects currency-adjusted Group sales for the full year 2019 to increase at a low single-digit percentage rate, compared to the previous estimation of an increase at the lower end of a mid-single-digit percentage range.



The company now expects an operating profit (EBIT) to be between 330 million euros and 340 million euros for the full year, excluding the effects of IFRS 16. It was previously expected that an increase in EBIT at the lower end of a high single-digit percentage range.



Hugo Boss, '...in North America, the market environment further deteriorated during the third quarter, hence weighing on the Group's sales and earnings development. In addition, business in Hong Kong has been substantially negatively affected since the beginning of the political unrest and demonstrations.'



On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted Group sales in the third quarter remained on the prior-year level. It represented an increase of 1% in the reporting currency to 720 million euros.



Group-wide retail sales for the third-quarter increased 3% in total and 2% on a comp store basis, both adjusted for currency effects.



Operating profit (EBIT) in the third quarter was 80 million euros on a preliminary basis, and thus below expectations.



