Following the unanimous passing in the California Senate and Assembly of the California Blue Light Resolution SCR 73, TÜV Rheinland is applauding California for recognizing the need for blue light solutions with consumer electronics manufacturers

TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe are hosting the world's primary manufacturers and component suppliers in consumer electronics with the first-ever "Blue Light Summit" on October 29 th

The summit, which will be conducted online in the form of a webinar, will serve to educate electronics manufacturers about the health impacts of high-energy visible (HEV) blue light, Eyesafe standards, solutions, and certification

Today in a follow-up to the passing of the California State Blue Light Resolution, TÜV Rheinland, the world leader in independent third-party testing and certification, is calling world manufacturers to a special meeting on October 29th, 2019.

The California State Blue Light Resolution SCR 73 identifies the health issues resulting from cumulative exposure to high-energy blue light from devices, and urges citizens to consider protective measures and solutions. The State Resolution was passed unanimously in the Senate and Assembly with a vote of 70-0.

TÜV Rheinland and digital health and safety leader Eyesafe will host the online summit with the Vision Health Advisory Board, a group of world-recognized Optometrists and Ophthalmologists helping to define future industry standards. "We are happy to see the State of California taking the lead in identifying blue light health issues and the need for solutions with the Blue Light Resolution," said Kalyan Varma, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Products. "This is an important event for the entire consumer electronics industry, and we will assist manufacturers with the global online summit on October 29th

Continuing, he added: "As they have in the past when they led the United States and, by default, the rest of the world, in bringing attention to and ultimately regulating toxic emissions from other pollutants, once again we see California lawmakers leading the way on the issue of blue light and drawing attention to the negative health impacts of our global addiction to digital devices. This California measure is so pivotal to the electronics manufacturing industry that we have decided, together with our partners at Eyesafe, to host a global online summit dedicated to educating leaders in the electronics manufacturing space about blue light, and discussing the solutions and certifications that can be employed to protect consumers' health."

In light of this seminal resolution in California, TÜV Rheinland, the world leader in independent third-party testing and certification, felt that increased education on blue light, filtration standards, and certification was paramount. The Blue Light Summit will be held across the globe on October 29th, 2019.

"We look forward to our upcoming webinars and providing guidance for leading OEM and ODM suppliers in consumer electronics with Eyesafe and the Vision Health Advisory Board," said Stanley Liu, director of the TÜV Rheinland Ergonomics Technical Competence Center.

Attendees for the global online summit will be given free copies of the first-ever technical handbook on blue light and solutions for the display industry, entitled How to Save Your Eyes in the Digital Age,which wasalso released today in a separate announcement.

The online summit will be offered for consumer electronics OEM and ODM suppliers on October 29th at 23:00 GMT and on October 30th at 09:00 GMT. Interested parties can register for the webinar by clicking here.

About TÜV Rheinland:

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

About Eyesafe:

Eyesafe (www.Eyesafe.com), formerly Healthe, is a worldwide supplier of Eyesafe technology, Eyesafe display, and Eyesafe standards, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry's understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eyesafe works to develop technologies and standards in conjunction with leaders in healthcare. To learn more, please visit Eyesafe.com.

