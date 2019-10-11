AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2019 / 06:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 10/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 368.8695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 683333 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 23092 EQS News ID: 888715 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2019 00:17 ET (04:17 GMT)