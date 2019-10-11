Osklen, the New Luxury Fashion Brand from Brazil Launches Black Edition Collection With Polygiene Stays Fresh Technology

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene, the global leader in stays fresh technologies, is proud to present the partnership with Osklen and the launch of a limited edition of their classic black t-shirts with Polygiene.

Osklen is seen as one of the forerunners of the New Luxury concept that advocates conscious fashion and sustainable luxury, which fits well with Polygiene's mission to turn fast consumables to durables as treated garments last longer and can be washed less.

According to Oskar Metsavaht, founder of Osklen and currently its director of creation and style, "a brand is identified as luxurious if it involves so-called noble values. These, however, imply social concern and the preservation of natural resources for the next generations."

Osklen runs 53 proper stores and 22 franchises in Brazil, in addition to stores in New York, Miami, Tokyo, Mykonos and Punta del Este as well as online sales. The products will be in stores in October 2019

"Osklen's way of prioritizing social concern and preservation of natural resources aligns well with our sustainability strategy of minimizing the use of resources and prolonging the life of garments. As we recently entered the Brazilian market, the largest economy in Latin America, our focus is set to add a number of new partner brand from Brazil, in the near future", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene.

Osklen's classic black t-shirt gets a limited edition within the brand's latest collection, ASAP Forests. Made from e-cotton, a cotton knit cultivated in Brazil, with certification that the production follows sustainable criteria of good social, environmental, and economic practices, the line brings the traditional t-shirt design and also a new take on the dress. The pieces undergo the "Polygiene" treatment directly on the fabric. The collection has received broad coverage in media and prior to the launch, both the Black Edition and Polygiene were mentioned in Vogue Brazil, among others.

Website:

https://osklen.com/

https://www.osklen.com.br/

About OSKLEN

Osklen is the expression of a genuine lifestyle defined by the balance between an urban life integrated with nature in which organic and technological, local and global, luxury and simplicity are complementary. Design, art and sustainability compound the universe of the brand that represents the vision of "new luxury" - the association of a design product with impeccable quality, universal aesthetics aligned with sustainable socio-environmental practices.

Osklen is indicated with TESLA as "Future maker" by the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) in UK. The commitment towards sustainability led the founder Oskar Metsavath to be nominated UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador for the Culture of Peace and Sustainability.

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News:

http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

For press images and more information, visit ir.polygiene.comor contact:

Polygiene's IR by email: ir@polyiene.com

Ulrika Björk, CEO, Mobile: +46 (0) 70 921 12 75, e-mail: ubj@polygiene.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/osklen--the-new-luxury-fashion-brand-from-brazil-launches-black-edition-collection-with-polygiene-st,c2930343

The following files are available for download: