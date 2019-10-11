DJ Severstal reports Q3 2019 operational results

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q3 2019 operational results 11-Oct-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q3 2019 operational results Moscow, Russia - 11 October 2019 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q3 2019. Q3 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 7% q/q in Q3 2019 to 2.46 mln tonnes (Q2 2019: 2.30 mln tonnes) following short-term maintenance works at BF#1, BF#4 and BF#5 in the previous quarter. Crude steel production declined 1% to 3.03 mln tonnes (Q2 2019: 3.06 mln tonnes) mainly reflecting a decline in EAF steel output following the sale of Balakovo mini-mill in July 2019. · Consolidated steel product sales remained flat q/q at 2.83 mln tonnes in Q3 2019 (Q2 2019: 2.83 mln tonnes). The share of domestic sales remained at historically high levels of 67% due to their continued attractiveness (Q2 2019: 70%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 45% (Q2 2019: 46%), reflecting a decline in sales of galvanised, colour-coated and cold-rolled products due to short-term maintenance works at one of the pickling lines. This was offset by higher sales volumes of thick plate and lower sales of long products. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol surged 41% q/q in line with the 42% increase q/q in production of run-of-mine coal. · Iron ore pellet sales declined 15% to 2.46 mln tonnes (Q2 2019: 2.90 mln tonnes) reflecting higher production of iron ore concentrate at Karelsky Okatysh. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 35% to 1.93 mln tonnes (Q2 2019: 1.43 mln tonnes) driven by production volumes growth at Karelsky Okatysh. 9M 2019 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 3% y/y to 7.13 mln tonnes in 9M 2019 (9M 2018: 6.91 mln tonnes) driven by improved maintenance works efficiency and higher quality of raw materials. Crude steel production remained almost flat at 9.13 mln tonnes (9M 2018: 9.10 mln tonnes), predominantly reflecting higher aggregate productivity levels, which were offset by lower EAF production in Q3 following the sale of Balakovo mini-mill. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 43% y/y, driven by growth in coal production. Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 14% y/y to 4.66 mln tonnes (9M 2018: 4.08 mln tonnes) predominantly reflecting production volumes growth at Karelsky Okatysh. · The share of HVA products remained high at 45% in 9M 2019, primarily reflecting higher sales of galvanised and colour-coated products following the launch of new product lines, which reached their full utilisation rates in Q1 2019. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change, % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 3,032 3,057 (1%) 9,133 9,098 0% (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,458 2,304 7% 7,125 6,913 3% (Russian Steel) Sales Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change, % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 1,351 958 41% 3,340 2,331 43% concentrate Iron ore 2,461 2,899 (15%) 8,192 8,054 2% pellets Iron ore 1,931 1,428 35% 4,660 4,080 14% concentrate Total steel 2,834 2,837 0% 8,503 8,420 1% products (Consolidate d) Total steel 2,847 2,848 0% 8,538 8,453 1% products (Russian Steel) High value Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change, % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 45% 46% (1 ppts) 45% 46% (1 ppts) (Consolidate d) Severstal 45% 46% (1 ppts) 45% 46% (1 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, Q3 2019 Q2 Change, % 9M 2019 9M Change, thousands of 2019 2018 % tonnes Coal: 330 388 (15%) 1,250 1,127 11% Coking coal 66 108 (39%) 331 190 74% concentrate Steam coal 264 280 (6%) 919 937 (2%) Iron ore: 1,443 1,686 (14%) 4,785 5,277 (9%) Iron ore 1,380 1,488 (7%) 4,170 4,707 (11%) pellets Iron ore 63 198 (68%) 615 570 8% concentrate Semi-finished 89 69 29% 279 538 (48%) products Rolled 2,292 2,313 (1%) 6,916 6,533 6% products: Hot - rolled 1,168 1,040 12% 3,310 2,878 15% coil Hot - rolled 244 225 8% 702 642 9% plate Cold - rolled 226 242 (7%) 743 990 (25%) coil Galvanised and 238 254 (6%) 729 627 16% metallic coated coil Colour coated 122 141 (13%) 365 294 24% coil Long products 294 411 (28%) 1,067 1,102 (3%) Downstream 453 455 0% 1,308 1,349 (3%) products: Metalware 147 140 5% 413 424 (3%) products Large diameter 100 106 (6%) 303 333 (9%) pipes Other tubes, 206 209 (1%) 592 592 0% pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol surged 41% q/q reflecting the 42% increase q/q in production of run-of-mine coal. · Iron ore pellet sales declined 15% to 2.46 mln tonnes (Q2 2019: 2.90 mln tonnes) reflecting higher production of iron ore concentrate at Karelsky Okatysh. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 35% to 1.93 mln tonnes (Q2 2019: 1.43 mln tonnes) driven by production volumes growth at Karelsky Okatysh. Sales Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Change, % 9M 2019 9M 2018 Change, % volumes, thousands tonnes Coal: 1,616 1,238 31% 4,260 3,269 30% Coking coal 1,351 958 41% 3,340 2,331 43% concentrate Steam coal 265 280 (5%) 920 938 (2%) Iron ore: 4,392 4,327 2% 12,852 12,134 6% Iron ore 2,461 2,899 (15%) 8,192 8,054 2% pellets Iron ore 1,931 1,428 35% 4,660 4,080 14% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales remained flat q/q at 2.85 mln tonnes in Q3 2019 (Q2 2019: 2.85 mln tonnes). · The share of domestic sales declined 3 ppts, to 67%, but remained at historically high levels due to a favourable domestic pricing environment (Q2 2019: 70%). · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 45% (Q2 2019: 46%), reflecting a decline in sales of galvanised, colour-coated and cold-rolled products due to short-term maintenance works at one of the pickling lines. This was offset by higher sales volumes of thick plate and lower sales of long products. · LDP sales volumes declined 6% q/q, reflecting changes in the product mix. Izhora Pipe Mill maintained its 100% utilisation rate in Q3 2019. · The weighted average selling price for the whole range of rolled steel products remained almost flat in Q3 2019, reflecting the flexibility of Severstal's distribution channels as well as a favourable pricing environment in the domestic market. Sales volumes, Q3 2019 Q2 Change, % 9M 2019 9M Change, thousands of 2019 2018 % tonnes Total steel 2,847 2,848 0% 8,538 8,453 1% products Semi-finished 89 69 29% 279 538 (48%) products Rolled 2,305 2,322 (1%) 6,949 6,565 6% products: Hot - rolled 1,169 1,040 12% 3,311 2,879 15% coil Hot - rolled 245 225 9% 703 642 10% plate Cold - rolled 226 242 (7%) 743 990 (25%) coil Galvanised and 238 254 (6%) 729 627 16% metallic coated coil Colour coated 122 141 (13%) 365 294 24% coil Long products 305 420 (27%) 1,098 1,133 (3%) Downstream 453 457 (1%) 1,310 1,350 (3%) products: Metalware 148 142 4% 416 425 (2%) products Large diameter 100 106 (6%) 303 333 (9%) pipes Other tubes, 205 209 (2%) 591 592 0% pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q3 2019 Q2 Change, % 9M 2019 9M Change, $/tonne 2019 2018 % Semi-finished 414 450 (8%) 427 468 (9%) products Hot - rolled 510 514 (1%) 506 562 (10%) coil Hot-rolled 683 659 4% 660 716 (8%) plate Cold - rolled 647 629 3% 621 627 (1%) coil Galvanised and 733 729 1% 724 761 (5%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 905 918 (1%) 894 943 (5%) coil Long products 498 484 3% 476 494 (4%) Metalware 965 981 (2%) 965 970 (1%) products Large diameter 945 1,033 (9%) 996 1,116 (11%) pipes Other tubes, 580 585 (1%) 578 611 (5%) pipes, formed shapes Notes: 1) All production data is reported in thousands of tonnes; 2) Sales prices are stated on EXW basis; 3) Segmental data includes intercompany sales; 4) Semi-finished products include pig iron, slabs, billets, ingots, steel casting and forgings; 5) Large diameter pipes include all pipes with a diameter between 820 and 1420 mm. 