

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated, hitting the lowest in more than three years in September, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.3 percent rise in August.



This was the lowest rate since August 2016, when prices dropped 0.1 percent and came in line with the estimate published on September 30.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus a 0.1 percent drop a month ago. Monthly figure also matched preliminary estimate.



Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, halved to 0.2 percent annually, as estimated, from 0.4 percent in August.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.4 percent as estimated in September.



