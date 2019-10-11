Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Expands European Team with New Partner Appointment

Björn Killmer to Focus on Industrial Investments

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today that it has appointed Björn Killmer as a Partner. Mr. Killmer is based in the Firm's London office.

Mr Killmer joins a CD&R investment team that has sourced investments in 16 European headquartered companies over the past two decades, representing more than $6 billion in invested capital.

Mr. Killmer focuses on industrial investments in Europe. He brings extensive experience sourcing, negotiating, structuring and managing private investments in industrial businesses across Europe. Previously, he served as co-head of the Energy & Resources team at Triton Partners, a private equity firm. Mr. Killmer joined Triton from Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director in the Principal Investment Area of the Merchant Banking Division. While at Goldman Sachs, he was co-responsible for private equity investments in the German-speaking area and established GS Direct Europe, a pan-European mid-market investment initiative. Mr. Killmer began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in 1994.

"CD&R's investment strategy is well suited to the opportunities we expect to see in the coming years, as corporations and family owners continue to reshape their portfolios and entrepreneurs seek investment partners to accelerate growth and profitability initiatives," said David A. Novak, who leads CD&R's European business. "We are delighted to add Björn to the CD&R team; he is an extraordinary senior executive who will be a highly effective representative of the Firm's strategy in the European industrial vertical, where he brings a strong record of sourcing and managing investments."

Mr. Killmer earned an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.A. from St. John's College, University of Oxford.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $28 billion in 86 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $130 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

