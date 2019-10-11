Zedge, Inc.: Zedge to Report Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2019 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2019 (the three and twelve months respectively, ended July 31, 2019).

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (http://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on October 24, 2019.

Zedge's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 844-602-0380 or International: 862-298-0970 at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start and ask for the Zedge earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast through this URL:

https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/53718 (through 1/24/20)

Following the call and continuing through 11/07/19, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 53718

About Zedge:

Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers its consumer-facing app availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers - and soon to include chat stories and other engaging content. Zedge's creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to an extensive user base. Our app has been downloaded close to 400 million times, and boasts close to 35 million monthly active users.

Contact: Jonathan Reich - ir@zedge.net

