ITT Inc.'s (NYSE:ITT) Cannon brand will showcase its new DC Fast Charging CCS 1 Solution and complementing range of global AC and High Power Charging (HPC) solutions during eMove 360° Oct 15-17 at Hall A5, Booth 206.

In addition to the new DC Fast Charging offering, attendees will have the opportunity to see ITT Cannon's customization expertise and tailored charging solutions.

"At ITT Cannon, we create innovative solutions that the market wants and our clients need," said Anh Phan, ITT Cannon's Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. "We have been pioneers in e-mobility charging for over a decade, and today remain at the forefront of speed, power and user experience. We will continue creating solutions that move electric vehicles further into the mainstream."

ITT Cannon will display the following products at eMove360°:

CCS 1 DC Fast Charging Solution- Designed to SAE J1772 standards, this new connector and un-cooled cable provides up to 150A continuous charging and power up to 150kW.

Liquid Cooled DC HPC Solution The groundbreaking design concept utilizes a dielectric cooling liquid that runs from the cable throughout the connector's contact system resulting in outstanding heat dissipation performance. Available in CCS 1 and CCS 2 variants, ITT Cannon's HPC solution is the first to receive both VDE and Intertek confirmation of continuous charging capability at 500A at an ambient temperature of 50°C.

Customizable AC Charging Solutions - In accordance with all key global standards IEC, SAE and GB/T- ITT Cannon offers a comprehensive line of AC connectors, plugs, inlets and outlets that are fully customizable. With the widest amperage range in the industry, ITT Cannon can deliver customized handle colors, inlays and logos in addition to customized cables and end terminals.

ITT Cannon representatives will be available for meetings at Hall A5, Booth 206 throughout the show. For more information, please visit ittcannon.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT Cannon

ITT's Cannon brand is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications satellites or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn children, Cannon connects the world's most important information to the people who need it. In 2015, Cannon celebrated 100 years of making connections that helped make history. Cannon products were used in the first "talking" movies and helped transmit the first messages home from the moon. Today we proudly continue our legacy of innovating to connect the world and inspire the successes of the next century because amazing things happen when great things connect. For more information, visit www.ittcannon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005048/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Emmanuel Caprais

+1 914 641 2030

emmanuel.caprais@itt.com

Customers:

Richard Miles

+44 (0)7920 266088

richard.miles@itt.com

Trade Media:

Chelsea Wagner

+1 619 955 2787

chelsea.wagner@partnersandnapier.com