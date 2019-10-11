EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 10 October 2019 was 321.5p including estimated current period revenue and 313.9p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 41,597,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 22,911,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







11 October 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58