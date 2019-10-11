Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 11
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|637.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|656.77p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|627.36p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|646.86p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|520.16p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|524.13p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|341.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|348.86p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|334.75p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|342.11p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|310.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|315.80p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1819.95p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1842.65p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1778.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1801.15p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|302.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|308.04p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|206.36p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|206.98p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|171.43p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|171.90p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|104.52p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|104.54p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 10-October-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|143.64p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|143.58p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---