The market will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.93% between 2019-2023
The report, data center mechanical construction market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (cooling solutions, rack, server rail kit, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the data center mechanical construction market includes:
Data center mechanical construction market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Data Center Mechanical Construction Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Asetek Inc.
- Legrand
- Rittal GmbH Co. KG
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Data Center Mechanical Construction Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Data Center Mechanical Construction Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Cooling Solutions Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rack Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Server Rail Kit Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing investments in data center construction will drive the data center mechanical construction market
The growing adoption of automation technologies across industries, developments in networking communication technologies, and rising investments in HMI technologies have resulted in the generation of a large amount of data. This has led many organizations to invest heavily in the construction of data centers. The US-based social networking giant Facebook announced to invest in the construction of a data center in Huntsville, Alabama, US. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Growing interest in green data centers An emerging trend in the data center mechanical construction market
Many companies across the world are investing in the construction of green data centers to achieve cost savings and reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Amazon recently announced to open three green data centers in Ireland, Sweden, and the US that run completely on renewable energy sources. The growing adoption of green data centers is expected to fuel the growth of the global data center construction market.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Growing investment in hyperscale data centers
- Increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships
- Rising interest in green data centers
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
