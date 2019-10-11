The market will decelerate at a CAGR of 10.93% between 2019-2023

The report, data center mechanical construction market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (cooling solutions, rack, server rail kit, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Growing investments in data center construction will drive the data center mechanical construction market

The growing adoption of automation technologies across industries, developments in networking communication technologies, and rising investments in HMI technologies have resulted in the generation of a large amount of data. This has led many organizations to invest heavily in the construction of data centers. The US-based social networking giant Facebook announced to invest in the construction of a data center in Huntsville, Alabama, US. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing interest in green data centers An emerging trend in the data center mechanical construction market

Many companies across the world are investing in the construction of green data centers to achieve cost savings and reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Amazon recently announced to open three green data centers in Ireland, Sweden, and the US that run completely on renewable energy sources. The growing adoption of green data centers is expected to fuel the growth of the global data center construction market.

