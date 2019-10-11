

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Airlines (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported Thursday that it served around 13.95 million passengers in September 2019. It represented an increase of 2.3 percent from the previous year. The capacity or available seat kilometres, were up 2.2 percent over the previous year, and sales or revenue seat kilometres, increased by 2.4 percent.



The passenger load-factor also edged up 0.1 percentage points to 84.7 percent. Cargo capacity increased 4.1 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales were down 3.6 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. The cargo load factor showed a reduction, decreasing 4.7 percentage points to 59.3 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines, carried 10.12 million passengers in September, a 3.0 percent growth from the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased 3.8 percent in September. The sales volume was up 4.0 percent over the same period, with an increase in passenger load factor by 0.1 percentage points to 84.5 percent.



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 3.83 million passengers in September. Among this total, 3.7 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 264,000 flew on long-haul flights. September capacity was 4.3 percent below its prior-year level, and its sales volume was down 4.0 percent, while passenger load factor edged up 0.3 3.0 percentage points to 85.6 percent from last year.



