Freitag, 11.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
09.10.19
16:11 Uhr
1,420 Euro
-0,009
-0,63 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
11.10.2019 | 14:04
(99 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 11

FirstGroup plc

11 October 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 119 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 October 2019 at a price of £1.252 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 15 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Dreydi D. Rivera

Company Secretarial Assistant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7929025292

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jimmy Groombridge
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.252


£0.00		119


15
d)Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price



119

£148.988



15

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction10/10/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2019 PR Newswire