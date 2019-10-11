ENERGY worldnet, Inc.: EWN Helps Shape Petroleum and Natural Gas Training Standards

DECATUR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2019 / ENERGY worldnet, Inc. (EWN) is pleased to announce its expanded engagement with the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) in a pilot program designed to enhance training standards in the petroleum and natural gas industry.

EWN's connection with IACET, a global leader in continuing education and training standards, dates back over ten years to 2009 when EWN achieved its initial Accredited Provider Status with IACET. Since then, EWN has voluntarily held itself to IACET's rigorous standards and conferred thousands of continuing education units (CEUs) to successful trainees in its growing list of instructor-led trainings. Most notable in this list is EWN's Master Evaluator Certificate Program, a sector-leading blended learning training designed to address the requirements of 49 CFR 192 and 195 as they relate to written and performance evaluations.

"We are thankful for our longstanding alliance with IACET," remarked Dr. Matt Joiner, EWN's Executive Director of Education. He continued, "The IACET designation gives ENERGY worldnet a competitive edge as it signals our firm commitment to best practices in adult learning and professional training."

In 2016, IACET formed the Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Advisory Board intended to support the Association in extending its reach into the petroleum and natural gas industry through industry-specific, comprehensive standards for training excellence. In August 2019, EWN's Senior Vice President for Education and Compliance, Mayra Maese, was appointed to this prestigious board to represent a "downstream" (distribution and transmission of finished petroleum and natural gas products) perspective on the board. Mayra stated, "Appropriate training is a vital component that keeps people safe and their organizations productive. When IACET was seeking an organization that would voluntarily participate in the IACET-PNG pilot program, we enthusiastically agreed. EWN was given the opportunity to help shape an industry training standard, the IACET-PNG Addendum, against which our organization and others will be evaluated. What an incredible opportunity."

EWN recently served as a Platinum Sponsor for the second-annual IACET-PNG Continuing Education and Training Standards Symposium held on October 2, 2019, at the Chevron Auditorium in Houston. Ms. Maese was asked to lead a breakout session at the symposium, where she delivered "Maintaining Quality Standards: A View from the Trenches" to an eager audience. She also served on a speaking panel that addressed the pilot process in which EWN is engaged to help shape the IACET-PNG Addendum.

Together, IACET and EWN are confident that the collaboration in which they have engaged will result in higher levels of training quality, fewer non-productive work hours, and decreased incidents related to inadequate training protocols. Bryan Wollam, IACET-PNG Chairman, concluded: "EWN continues to be an industry leader for training services in the midstream and downstream market segments. Their IACET accreditation, coupled with the application of the rigid petroleum and natural gas requirements, is commendable. EWN has demonstrated a standard and level of excellence that very few have been able to duplicate in the petroleum and natural gas industry."

In 2019, ENERGY worldnet, Inc. celebrates its 25th anniversary of providing training, evaluations, records management, compliance management, and consulting services to the energy industry. Based in Decatur, Texas, EWN supports training and compliance requirements for clients throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

CONTACT:

Mayra Maese, Sr. VP of Education & Compliance

info@energyworldnet.com

SOURCE: ENERGY worldnet, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561154/EWN-Helps-Shape-Petroleum-and-Natural-Gas-Training-Standards