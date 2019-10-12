Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2019) - Julie Reid confirmed today that she resigned as a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (the "Corporation") on August 28, 2019, effective as of that date. Ms. Reid is also not an officer of the Corporation.

For further information: Iain MacKinnon, Linden & Associates P.C., 416-861-9338, imackinnon@lindenlex.com

