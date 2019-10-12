Press Works: Meet the 27-Year-Old Multi-Million Dollar Forex Instructor, Ken Ibizugbe.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2019 / Looking back a couple of years ago, CEO and founder of Blue Capital Academy, Ken Ibizugbe, didn't seem like someone who had what it took to earn almost a million in a month. "Back then, I lost almost a quarter of a million trading, but I didn't give up my dream," Ken says.

Today, Ken Ibizugbe is one of the biggest names in the forex trading industry, and in this article, we will learn how a 27-year-old has helped the average man succeed at life, achieved a large percentage of his goals at life and made an impact on society.

Lending a helping hand

Investor and billionaire Warren Buffet once said, "If you're in the luckiest one percent of humanity, you owe it to the rest of humanity to think about the other 99 percent." We often hear that successful people get to the top by giving more than they receive, how true is this? Well, on his journey to success, Ken demonstrates one of the basic principles of success; "Give a lot of free value until it hurts." Ken started by creating a free telegram group called "AllBlueZone." In his group, Ken poured out free and actionable ideas on Forex trading.

It wasn't long until a large number of individuals looking to earn money for themselves through a side hustle called forex flocked the group. Ken's group comprised four-thousand members from various walks of life hungry for the knowledge of trading Forex. What started as a way of helping others make something of their lives soon grew into a full-fledged forex trading academy.

Setting the Bar high.

Today, Ken's hobby of sharing Free trade advice has blossomed into one of the most prestigious trading academies in the United States, named Blue Capital Academy. Kens envisions his academy as a vehicle that helps individuals pursue their true passion in life. Blue Capital Academy coaches students who are enrolled in its program on how to participate in foreign exchange markets. It does this with the aid of Live broadcasts, one-on-one mentorships, and recorded sessions with high-level educators. Students also have an option to join an affiliate program; this way, they can earn money by sharing Blue Capital Academy with others.

Behind the scenes

Working in a good environment matters. Ken believes that working in an environment that promotes self-respect and excellent company culture can help get work done better. Passion also plays a significant role in Ken's success; He enjoys seeing people around him make something out of their lives. "I enjoy seeing people win with me. To achieve this, I have trained myself to develop a high level of self-discipline to be able to achieve whatever task I set out to do in my industry and at life."

Ken is also a big believer in fitness; achieving a vast amount of wealth doesn't mean you should sacrifice your health in the process. Doing fifteen-minutes of cardio every morning can go a long way in boosting your overall wellness. The effect of Simple repeated exercises compounded overtime can be outstanding. An adage goes; "Always be better than you were yesterday." Simply put, we should strive to develop ourselves in every aspect of our lives. Ken also attributes his success in his industry to this

Sparking Motivation

Back when Ken was a ten-year-old, he made a promise to his mum. He promised to get her a mansion and her favorite vehicle, which is a silver Mercedes convertible. This kept him focused on his goals and gave him motivation during the hard times; each time he remembers the sacrifices she made for him to become the best version of himself, he pushes harder. Ken's piece of advice for anyone who's just starting at life is simple; "Define your purpose! Write your goals down and get a picture of what drives you every single day. Stare at it, study it, own it, and protect it. Make that purpose become the focal point in your business model. Once you do that, you will not fail anything."

