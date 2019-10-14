AM-news: Oriental 100 million-year-old buildings have been collected by mysterious buyers at a high price

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2019 / Recently, a hundred-year-old building in the Shangxia Hang Cultural Preservation Area of Fuzhou, China, was privately purchased by a mysterious buyer for as much as 100 million yuan. According to professional analysis, this will be another "wave" in the world art collection market.

In recent years, collectors at home and abroad have been paying increasing attention to oriental cultural works of art, among which there are blessings from celebrities such as Jackie Chan and Guo Ronglin, which has completely triggered the collection craze of ancient Chinese buildings. Few ancient buildings are on sale in the market. Even if the price of a single set of these ancient buildings exceeds hundreds of millions of yuan, it will not be able to stop the enthusiasm of collectors of cultural relics around the world. However, this time Wen Bao's ancient buildings in Haiyuejiangchao were bought by mysterious buyers at a sky-high price of 100 million yuan, which once again proves the value of the treasures of the top ancient buildings in the east and the global popularity.

In April this year, Ronshine Haiyuejiangchao won the "CHINA-NEW Global Landmark Award", which was once praised by the global media as the "solitary product of Eastern culture". Recently, Haiyuejiangchao was shortlisted for the "Real Estate Oscar"-2019 MIPIM Asia Award with her own strength and won the 14th Golden Plate Award. The influence of its world-class landmark makes the world look forward to the east.

It is reported that only 23 of these 100-year-old ancient buildings with artistic, commercial and cultural values remain in Haiyuejiangchao. Collectors of cultural relics protection around the world can buy these few precious resources quickly.

Company: Name:AM-news

Person: Susi Li

Email: SusiLi@am-news.com.

SOURCE: AM-news

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562918/Oriental-100-million-year-old-buildings-have-been-collected-by-mysterious-buyers-at-a-high-price