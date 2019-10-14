Pratia Teams with VirTrial to Become First 'Virtual Trial Capable' Site Network in Europe

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2019 today announced an alliance with Pratia , the largest network of clinical research centers in Europe. All Pratia research centers have completed VirTrial's Virtual Trial Capable training, making them the first site network in Europe to become trained and certified as Virtual Trial Capable and prepared to conduct decentralized clinical trials (DCT).



The training program includes four modules that clinical research professionals complete to demonstrate competency in general telemedicine etiquette and guidelines, as well as how to utilize the VirTrial platform. Participants receive a Virtual Trial Capable certificate and badge to highlight to sponsors and CROs that they are prepared to conduct hybrid decentralized clinical trials.

"Pratia's mission is to facilitate access to healthcare to improve the quality of life and the sense of security of our patients. Embracing telehealth technologies that enable a larger patient population to participate supports our goal and we're proud to be the first network in Europe to offer this benefit to sponsors," said Malgorzata Gerjatowicz-Osmanska, Managing Director of Pratia. "Our network is expanding across Europe and we plan to maintain our 100% Virtual Trial Capable status with VirTrial to best serve our patients and pharma sponsors."

Amanda Rangel, VP of Business Development, VirTrial, remarked, "VirTrial is honored to collaborate with forward-thinking sites like those in the Pratia network that are taking action to move the industry forward and improve patient access to clinical trials. The innovative VirTrial telehealth platform was developed by clinical research professionals and we are committed to continued collaboration with sites and supporting site sustainability in the new era of hybrid decentralized trials."

For more information on the Virtual Trial Capable certificate program and to access the training modules, go to https://virtrial.com/research-sites/ .

About VirTrial

VirTrial is a technology company using a stable, long-standing telehealth platform to transform the clinical trials industry. The platform offers a Virtual Care Management (VCM) program that combines video, text, and email allowing pharmaceutical companies and CROs to create patient-centric trials by replacing some study visits with virtual visits. The vision is for 25-50% of the visits to be conducted virtually creating a hybrid model. Our Virtual Care Management (VCM) program allows sites to review and assess patient compliance. The VirTrial app is supported on any device (Apple, Android, tablet and/or computer) and can be used by any site. It is hosted in a secure, cloud-based, environment and is HIPAA compliant.

VirTrial enables greater accessibility to trials for patients, higher performance by clinical trial sites, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.virtrial.com

About Pratia

Pratia was established in 2012 in Poland and has since grown steadily by unifying the best research sites in Europe. In 2014 Pratia joined the NEUCA Capital Group, which underpinned the financial stability and secured the vision of a long-term and sustainable company. Over the years Pratia has built the value of a truly aligned, patient-centric organization, which is well prepared to address the requirements of a dynamically changing clinical research environment including remote monitoring and virtual trial readiness. Pratia intends to ensure that every patient has access to the best clinical therapies by combining patients with doctors using technology. We believe that by building a patient-centric approach, our company will refine clinical trials and lead to great success. To learn more about Pratia, visit https://www.Pratia.com .

Contact



Kim Kundert, VP of Clinical Operations

kimkundert@virtrial.com

480-229-1615