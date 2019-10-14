CUJO AI Launches Lens, First AI-powered Network Analytics Tool for Broadband Operators

EL SEGUNDO, California, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control, and privacy of connected devices, today announced the launch of Lens, a breakthrough network analytics product. For the first time in the industry, network operators can obtain granular, dynamic, and near real-time actionable insights about how customers use their home or business networks.

Lens' interactive exploration interface and reporting dashboards are designed to enable network operators to navigate, cross-correlate and report on data related to connected devices, applications usage, content access, security threats, and privacy challenges that occur within consumer and business networks. Lens is offered to broadband network operators through a no-cost licensing program.

"Network operators face challenges in understanding how consumers utilize their networks and broadband internet access. Our key objective in designing Lens has been to fulfill their need for data-driven, actionable insights while respecting customers' right to privacy and regulatory compliance requirements. Lens helps reduce operating costs, improve marketing efficacy and provide a better customer experience by generating AI-driven insights on how end-users utilize their Internet connectivity in homes and businesses. We are offering this product through a no-cost licensing program so that all operators, regardless of their size or financial means, can finally have the right information to develop services that truly respond to their customers' needs with the best possible experience," explained Andrea Peiro, President at CUJO AI.

CUJO AI Lens allows technical and non technical teams to access complex information on a large scale intuitively and clearly for powerful answers across operations, business, marketing, and customer service.

With over half a billion connected devicesmonitored and protected daily , CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of digital life protection services while improving their network monitoring, intelligence, and protection capabilities.

CUJO AI will showcase Lens network analytics tool during the Broadband World Forum Telecoms Conference being held in Amsterdam, October 15-17th. The product can be seen at the following event locations:

- Sagemcom Booth C42

- Technicolor Booth A60

- Airties Booth C30

- CUJO AI Meeting Room H8

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks as well as digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities. Network, mobile, and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital parenting.

