The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Sanofi Health Care France 4.4 2 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.5 3 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.4 4 Royal Dutch Shell ** Energy Netherlands 3.4 5 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 3.3 6 Nokia Information Technology Finland 3.2 7 Orange Communication Services France 3.1 8 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.0 9 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 2.9 10 Stora Enso Materials Finland 2.9 11 Ipsos Communication Services France 2.9 12 Total Energy France 2.8 13 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 14 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.8 15 ENI Energy Italy 2.8 16 Sopra Steria Information Technology France 2.8 17 Michelin Consumer Discretionary France 2.7 18 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.6 19 Cyfrowy Polsat Communication Services Poland 2.5 20 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.5 21 BBVA Financials Spain 2.4 22 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.4 23 Indra Sistemas Information Technology Spain 2.4 24 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.4 25 Valeo Consumer Discretionary France 2.3 26 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 27 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.3 28 United Internet Communication Services Germany 2.3 29 Ryanair Industrials Ireland 2.3 30 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Staples Netherlands 2.2 31 Rocket Internet Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.2 32 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.1 33 Glanbia Consumer Staples Ireland 1.9 34 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.9 35 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.8 36 Ontex Consumer Staples Belgium 1.8 37 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.8 38 Petroleum Geo-Services Energy Norway 0.9 39 Leoni Consumer Discretionary Germany 0.7 Total equity investments 98.7 Cash and other net assets 1.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019 % of Net Assets France 23.5 Germany 22.3 Scandinavia 13.3 Benelux 12.7 Southern Europe 10.9 Switzerland 9.3 Ireland 4.2 Poland 2.5 Cash and other net assets 1.3 100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.7 Industrials 17.8 Communication Services 14.0 Energy 9.9 Financials 9.7 Information Technology 8.3 Consumer Discretionary 8.0 Consumer Staples 6.0 Materials 2.9 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net assets 1.3 100.0

Totalsmay not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2019, the net assets of the Company were £373,860,000.

14 October 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

