The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019
PR Newswire
London, October 11
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.4
|2
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|3
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.4
|4
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Energy
|Netherlands
|3.4
|5
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|3.3
|6
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|3.2
|7
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|3.1
|8
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|3.0
|9
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.9
|10
|Stora Enso
|Materials
|Finland
|2.9
|11
|Ipsos
|Communication Services
|France
|2.9
|12
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.8
|13
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|14
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|15
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.8
|16
|Sopra Steria
|Information Technology
|France
|2.8
|17
|Michelin
|Consumer Discretionary
|France
|2.7
|18
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|19
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Communication Services
|Poland
|2.5
|20
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|21
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.4
|22
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.4
|23
|Indra Sistemas
|Information Technology
|Spain
|2.4
|24
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.4
|25
|Valeo
|Consumer Discretionary
|France
|2.3
|26
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|27
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.3
|28
|United Internet
|Communication Services
|Germany
|2.3
|29
|Ryanair
|Industrials
|Ireland
|2.3
|30
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Staples
|Netherlands
|2.2
|31
|Rocket Internet
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|2.2
|32
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|2.1
|33
|Glanbia
|Consumer Staples
|Ireland
|1.9
|34
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|35
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.8
|36
|Ontex
|Consumer Staples
|Belgium
|1.8
|37
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.8
|38
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Energy
|Norway
|0.9
|39
|Leoni
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|98.7
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2019
|% of Net Assets
|France
|23.5
|Germany
|22.3
|Scandinavia
|13.3
|Benelux
|12.7
|Southern Europe
|10.9
|Switzerland
|9.3
|Ireland
|4.2
|Poland
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|100.0
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.7
|Industrials
|17.8
|Communication Services
|14.0
|Energy
|9.9
|Financials
|9.7
|Information Technology
|8.3
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.0
|Consumer Staples
|6.0
|Materials
|2.9
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|100.0
Totalsmay not add due to rounding
As at 30 September 2019, the net assets of the Company were £373,860,000.
14 October 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP