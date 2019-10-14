Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
14.10.2019 | 08:04
(88 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 11

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.4
2Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.5
3Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.4
4Royal Dutch Shell **EnergyNetherlands 3.4
5TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 3.3
6NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 3.2
7OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 3.1
8AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 3.0
9GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.9
10Stora EnsoMaterialsFinland 2.9
11IpsosCommunication ServicesFrance 2.9
12TotalEnergyFrance 2.8
13INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.8
14NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.8
15ENIEnergyItaly 2.8
16Sopra SteriaInformation TechnologyFrance 2.8
17MichelinConsumer DiscretionaryFrance 2.7
18BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.6
19Cyfrowy PolsatCommunication ServicesPoland 2.5
20PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.5
21BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.4
22SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.4
23Indra SistemasInformation TechnologySpain 2.4
24ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.4
25ValeoConsumer DiscretionaryFrance 2.3
26E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.3
27BayerHealth CareGermany 2.3
28United InternetCommunication ServicesGermany 2.3
29RyanairIndustrialsIreland 2.3
30Ahold DelhaizeConsumer StaplesNetherlands 2.2
31Rocket InternetConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.2
32GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.1
33GlanbiaConsumer StaplesIreland 1.9
34CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.9
35OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.8
36OntexConsumer StaplesBelgium 1.8
37Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.8
38Petroleum Geo-ServicesEnergyNorway 0.9
39LeoniConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 0.7
Total equity investments98.7
Cash and other net assets1.3
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019% of Net Assets
France 23.5
Germany 22.3
Scandinavia 13.3
Benelux 12.7
Southern Europe 10.9
Switzerland 9.3
Ireland 4.2
Poland 2.5
Cash and other net assets1.3
100.0

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care19.7
Industrials17.8
Communication Services14.0
Energy9.9
Financials9.7
Information Technology8.3
Consumer Discretionary8.0
Consumer Staples6.0
Materials2.9
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net assets 1.3
100.0

Totalsmay not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2019, the net assets of the Company were £373,860,000.

14 October 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire