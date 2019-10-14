The First Standalone xDSL PHY solution to cover all new xDSL standards

BROADBAND WORLD FORUM 2019--In order to respond to the ever increasing demand for higher data rate of xDSL over copper, coax lines, Metanoia Communications ("Metanoia") announced today the launch of its latest family of chipsets that supports all the ITU-T Gfast (212MHz profile) and VDSL2 (35MHz profile) standards and builds on Metanoia's proven Gfast, VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+ technology. With its MT-x2331 product family, Metanoia will deliver the industry first next generation broadband access xDSL PHY chipset for multiple applications including home gateways, low density xDSL Central Office systems and standalone xDSL termination, such as SFP modules.

Emerging trends in the Broadband Access Networks make the use of standalone xDSL PHY solution more pertinent for WAN PHY agnostic platforms. A standalone xDSL PHY enables cost-effective upgrade of existing WAN deployments, an approach which is increasingly attractive to Operators.

Metanoia MT-x2331 series is a chipset family that supports all existing ITU-T Gfast, VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+ standards. Each member of the family, namely, the MT-V2331 (VDSL2 only), the MT-G2331 (Gfast only) and the MT-C2331 (for both G.fast and VDSL2), comprises a DMT (Discrete Multi-Tone) chip and an AFE (Analog Front End) chip, each in a single small package, thereby greatly minimizing the board size to meet the requirements and form factors of a wide variety of different applications.

"NXP's Layerscape family of Arm-based processors feature fully programmable networking accelerators, freeing up CPUs for new Edge Computing services," commented Noy Kucuk, VP Product Management at NXP. "When paired with Metanoia's new MT-x2331 product family, we can offer a complete solution for gateways in both home and enterprise applications, supporting the latest xDSL standards."

"Bringing this new programmable architecture to life enables us to deliver a unique low power and highly integrated xDSL PHY solution with future-proof capabilities for the Operators to upgrade their WAN solutions in the field as standards and requirements develop," added Didier Boivin, executive vice president at Metanoia Communications. "Our combined product offering with NXP will enable customers to address all xDSL market segments, starting from a simple single-port PHY to a sophisticated high-end home gateway with WiFi capabilities, using the same core xDSL technology."

Metanoia will participate at the 19th Annual Broadband World Forum (BBWF 2019) in Amsterdam, NL. Please visit us at the BBWF 2019 (Booth G50).

Broadband World Forum 2019

Date: 15~17, Oct., 2019

Place: RAI, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

