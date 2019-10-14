AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 11/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.0401 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2187757 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 23286 EQS News ID: 889497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 14, 2019 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)