Credorax Ranked Among the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credorax, a smart payments provider and licensed bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni channel payments, today announced that it was included in the 2018 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking for EMEA. An industry benchmark, the ranking recognizes Credorax as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region in 2018.

"We consistently strive to innovate in online payments, global acquiring and merchant banking, and this acknowledgement is proof of our team's persistent hard work," said Igal Rotem, Credorax's CEO. "Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the EMEA region reaffirms our commitment to advancing seamless payments and building business for our merchants across the EU and the globe."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Ranking is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognizes technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in the EMEA region over the past four years. Winners were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

Overall, this year's Technology Fast 500 list for the region features winners from 18 countries, with an average growth rate of 969% in 2018. Growth for individual companies on the list ranged from 131% to 19,900%. Credorax was listed among 23 companies selected as fast-growing in Israel.

About Credorax

Credorax is a smart payments provider and licensed bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni channel payments. Our core gateway technology, Source, has been developed in-house to provide a streamlined payments experience so smart and secure, that merchants can reach their full business potential simply by better managing their payments. Credorax merchants can accept 140 payment methods and get paid in their currency of choice. Our merchants also enjoy best-in-class approval rate optimisation, advanced fraud protection, business intelligence and a host of other value-added services and products adding up to a payments experience unlike any other. To learn more, contact us at grow@credorax.com or visit www.credorax.com.