Changing consumer preferences and increasing fashion consciousness have boosted the demand for new and innovative jewelry designs. This has encouraged jewelry manufacturers to adopt novel manufacturing technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD), laser technology, and induction technology for jewelry designing. Several designers are also using 3D printers with rapid prototyping (RP) technology which allows designers to review design concepts and understand the requirements and complexity of any jewelry design. The adoption of such innovative manufacturing technologies in jewelry design is expected to boost the growth of the 3D printed jewelry market.

As per Technavio, the introduction of augmented reality (AR) in the jewelry industry, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Introduction of augmented reality (AR) in jewelry industry

The looks of jewelry on the consumer play a major role in influencing their purchase decision. This has induced e-commerce players to introduce augmented reality (AR) technology on their online platform. The introduction of AR in the jewelry market will be a critical trend that will positively impact the growth of the 3D printed jewelry market.

"Vendors are offering mobile applications in both Android and iOS platforms which will allow consumers to try different products online, thereby enabling them to make informed decisions. Consumers can virtually try the jewelry through AR and select the product according to their preference," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global 3D printed jewelry market by technology (stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), digital light processing (DLP), fused depositing modeling (FDM), and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rising technological innovations in the retail channel and the increasing demand for customized designer jewelry in the region.

