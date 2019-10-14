

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Monday after the U.S. and China reached a 'phase one' trade deal last week and the U.S. agreed to hold off on tariff hikes planned for this week, providing a temporary reprieve for global markets.



As trade uncertainty weighs on economic activity, investors also remain hopeful that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month.



Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Chinese shares rallied as signs of improvement in trade relations between the U.S. and China helped investors shrug off concerns about the country's economic health.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 34.23 points, or 1.15 percent, to 3,007.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended the session up 213.41 points, or 0.81 percent, at 26,521.85.



Official data showed today that China's exports declined more than expected in September reflecting weak global growth and trade disputes with the U.S. administration.



In dollar terms, exports fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in the month, the General Administration of Customs said. This was bigger than the expected 3 percent decrease and prior month's 1 percent fall.



At the same time, imports decreased 8.5 percent annually versus the expected decline of 6 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to $39.65 billion from $34.83 billion a month ago.



Australian markets advanced for a third straight session, with banks and miners leading the surge amid signs of progress on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 35.80 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,642.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 36 points, or 0.54 percent, at 6,757.90.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto jumped around 2 percent, while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.6 percent.



Energy stocks gained ground after oil prices jumped sharply Friday amid renewed geopolitical tensions following reports of an attack on an Iranian oil tanker.



Santos soared 5.7 percent after the company said it will buy ConocoPhillips' northern Australia business for up to $1.44 billion. Woodside Petroleum gained 2.5 percent, Origin Energy rallied 1.8 percent and Oil Search climbed 2.5 percent.



The big four banks, which are facing a probe by the competition regulator into mortgage pricing, rose between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent.



Seoul stocks posted strong gains after Samsung Electronics last week posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit. The Kospi average jumped 22.79 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,067.40. Samsung shares gained 1.7 percent and SK Hynix added 0.6 percent.



New Zealand shares rose sharply, with the benchmark S&P NZX-50 index ending up 102.89 points, or 0.94 percent, at 11,026.60.



SKY Network Television shares jumped as much as 19 percent as the company reached a broadcast deal with some rugby unions. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare soared 7.8 percent after lifting its profit outlook.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.3 percent after the country's central bank loosened its monetary policy for the first time since 2016, and signaled more easing if prospects of inflation and growth weaken significantly.



U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after President Trump said that the two economic super powers have reached a 'very substantial phase one deal' and agreed to delay planned tariff hikes. China, meanwhile, said it would increase purchases of U.S. agricultural products.



The agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.



'Phase two will start almost immediately' after the first phase is signed, Trump said in an Oval Office meeting with China's lead negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent.



