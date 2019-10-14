Sun Group honored with major haul at World Travel Awards Asia and World Luxury Hotels Awards

SA PA, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Sun Group projects in Vietnam collected a total of 21 honors at the World Travel Awards (WTA) - Asia & Oceania and World Luxury Hotel Awards (WLHA) on October 12, 2019.

Located in Sa Pa, Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery by Sofitel, designed by Bill Bensley, was named "Vietnam's Leading Luxury Hotel", "Asia's Leading Hotel", "Asia's Leading New Hotel", and "Asia's Leading Design Hotel" by WTA Asia & Oceania and "Global Luxury Architecture Design Hotel" by WLHA.

Also designed by Bill Bensley, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on Phu Quoc Island was honored by WTA Asia & Oceania 2019 as "Asia's Leading Luxury Resort and Spa" and "Vietnam's Leading Resort" while Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort was named: "Asia's Leading Villa Resort" and "Vietnam's Leading Villa Resort" by WTA Asia &Oceania and "Asia Luxury Villa Resort" by WLHA.

A perennial favourite at the WTA 2019, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was named "Vietnam's Leading Luxury Resort", "Asia's Leading Luxury Resort", "Asia's Leading Green Resort", "Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa", "Asia's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort", and La Maison 1888 was named "Asia's Leading Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant".

Premier Village Danang Resort, managed by AccorHotels, was named "South East Asia Luxury Family Beach Resort" at WLHA while Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills was honored as "Asia Luxury Honeymoon Hotel" by WLHA 2019.

Sun Group's major tourism and entertainment complexes in Sa Pa and Danang - Sun World Fansipan Legend and Sun World Ba Na Hills - were also declared "Vietnam's Leading Tourist Attraction 2019" and "Vietnam's Leading Theme Park 2019" respectively by WTA Asia & Oceania.

WTA Asia & Oceania also named Van Don International Airport, developed by Sun Group in Quang Ninh province, "Asia's Leading New Airport" -- first time for Vietnamese airport to win a WTA award.

"Winning these awards is an honor for Sun Group and recognizes the tireless efforts of our organization, which has always sought to transform the tourism industry in Vietnam by delivering uniquely designed, luxurious and high-quality tourism products," said Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group. "These achievements are also a strong motivation for Sun Group to continue on our mission to create more timeless landmarks that will contribute to the dynamic development of Vietnam's tourism industry."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010183/Sun_Group_WTA_Awards.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010097/Sun_Group_Award.jpg