QA Announces New Addition to Senior Leadership Team

Former Conduent executive, Srikanth Iyengar joins new CEO Paul Geddes to drive future growth and expansion

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QA, one of the UK's leading digital education and skills providers, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Iyengar to its Executive Committee reporting into CEO Paul Geddes. Iyengar will start in the role from 1st November 2019 and will work with Geddes to shape QA's growth and expansion plans - with full backing and investment from QA's owners CVC Capital Partners.

Iyengar joins from global outsourcing company Conduent, where he led European sales and operations as Group CEO. Prior to this he held senior leadership positions at Capgemini and Infosys, so brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.

"I am very excited to join QA - it's clearly a really successful business with a market-leading position in digital education, and the opportunity for further growth is huge," said Iyengar. "Their recent acquisition of San Francisco-based digital skills provider Cloud Academy further adds to its capabilities in structured technology certification programmes, and is a real illustration of QA's intent to grow into new markets. I am really looking forward to bringing my knowledge and global experience to the role."

Iyengar is well-recognised as an industry leader, and his appointment marks the second significant senior executive hire this year for CVC-backed QA. In September, Paul Geddes joined to lead the business, after 10 successful years driving growth at insurance company Direct Line.

"QA is ambitious. We are already a world-class tech skills business - supporting and developing the careers of over 250,000 people each year - but we want to do more. Demand for tech skills continues to increase - at home and abroad - and we see ourselves as the only player with the offering and scale to be able to service that demand," said Paul Geddes, CEO of QA. "Srikanth's appointment is a core part of realising this ambition. His knowledge of the changing demands of the tech sector combined with his years of experience in senior leadership positions (for some of the UK's top businesses) is the perfect combination for this role."

Notes to Editors:

QA is the UK's leading learning organisation providing training, consultancy, apprenticeships and post graduate degrees on a range of technical, business and leadership subjects. With over 22 UK learning hubs - including their Apprenticeships and Consulting Academies - and a range of online learning options, QA offer an unparalleled set of skills solutions to both private and public sector organisations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010202/QA_Srikanth_Iyengar.jpg