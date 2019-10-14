Aviation Week Network and CAPA Announce Airline Operation Leaders Summit December 2-3, Seville, Spain

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019, organized by CAPA - Centre for Aviation/ Aviation Week Network , makes it debut on December 2-3 in Seville, Spain at The Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento. Attendees of the summit will hear from the highest caliber of aviation industry and airline thought leaders.



As Europe goes through several airline consolidations and faces rising material costs, cybersecurity, supply and labor challenges, the Summit is the only event dedicated to airline operations. More than 150 C-level executives from global airlines, operations and aftermarket sector will attend this inaugural event. See here for a full agenda and here for a complete list of speakers.

Airline speakers will include:

Jamal Al Awadhi, VP Product & Guest Experience, Etihad Airways

Anne Brachet, EVP Engineering & Maintenance, Air France-KLM

Helon Hammond, Director of Technical Operations Mobile Solutions and Maintenance Execution, United Airlines

Karsten Mühlenfeld, Director of Engineering, Ryanair

Rodolphe Parisot, COO Engineering & Maintenance, Air France-KLM

Joe Pergola, Technical Operations Senior Supervisor, United Airlines

Luís Pimentel de Oliveira, Innovation Specialist, TAP Air Portugal

Jens Thordarson, COO, Icelandair

Maciej Wilk, COO, LOT Polish Airlines

"The CAPA-Aviation Week Network Airline Operations Leaders' Summit will showcase our strengths in aerospace, aftermarket and MRO data, with leading airline strategy, news and events," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director of Events for Aviation Week Network. "Over the next 10 years, passenger traffic forecasts range positively, while up-gauged aircraft fleets grow at 1.7% growth per annum, and the MRO market is forecast to grow at 1% in Western Europe. This summit is an opportunity to hear the latest insights from industry leaders and network with industry executives."

Summit topics will include:

Fleet planning for back-up plans: planning for the unexpected

Big data for operational improvement

Effective operational workforce recruitment, training and retaining strategies

Market consolidation: impact on aftermarket services

On-time performance: technical considerations

Optimizing inventory: What's on your balance sheet?

Keeping up with interiors

Digital transformation - including digital lease returns

Event partners are Grabysur , Atexis. To register please visit here.

ABOUT CAPA- CENTRE FOR AVIATION

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA's platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA's global C-level and corporate travel summits are held in key aviation markets around the world, attracting executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events, please visit centreforaviation.com.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

