Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign receives US FDA clearance for Cranial PSI Accessories

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - October 14, 2019. Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company, OssDsign AB, has been granted 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market OssDsign Cranial PSI Accessories in the US. The cleared products are a set of 3D-printed, patient specific accessory devices designed to support and expand clinical use of OssDsign's patient specific cranioplasty implant already cleared by the FDA.



The new FDA clearance will enable OssDsign to continue to drive growth in the US by gaining access to additional cohorts of patients with complex cranial defects. The new accessories, along with OssDsign's novel implant technology, will provide US neurosurgeons the possibility to remove bone tumors or otherwise diseased bony tissue and perform cranial reconstruction in a single stage procedure. One less surgical intervention can greatly reduce patient trauma while saving time and resources for hospitals.

"We welcome the approval of these patient- and user-friendly accessories to OssDsign's established cranioplasty implants. This will further enhance the company's opportunities to strengthen its business position in the US," says Viktor Drvota, CEO at Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

