

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Publix Super Markets, Inc. announced recall of Deli White American Cheese for the possible presence of foreign materials.



The employee-owned American grocery chain stated that the cheese in reference is sourced from Great Lakes Cheese and was sold between October 3 to 11.



'The cheese involved in the recall was potentially sold in custom ordered subs and from refrigerated cases located in the deli department in all Publix stores,' the company said in a statement.



The recall excludes all other cheese products.



Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director said the company has removed all affected product from all store shelves.



The privately owned company with 1,230 stores asked the customers to return the product to their local store for a full refund.



Recently, Hannaford has issued a recall for white American Cheese citing that it may contain metal fragments.



Amazon's Whole Foods also recalled Dorset cheese in 7 states after the FDA announced a recall of the product due to a possible listeria contamination.



Earlier, cheese supplier Consider Bardwell Farm had issued a recall noting that the presence of listeria was found in routine testing of finished products.



Similarly, Lipari Foods recently recalled Ham & Cheese Wedge sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria.



