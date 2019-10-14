

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Monday as investors weighed uncertainty regarding Brexit and weak data from China, with both import and export figures for September coming in worse than expected amid the country's ongoing trade friction with the U.S.



The benchmark DAX was down 56 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,456 after rallying as much as 2.9 percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank fell around 1 percent and Deutsche Bank edged down slightly as euro zone bond yields pulled away from last week's 2 1/2- month highs.



Fraport declined 0.7 percent. The owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported that Frankfurt Airport served about 6.7 million passengers for the month of September 2019, an increase of 1.3 percent year-on-year.



In economic releases, Germany's wholesale prices declined at the fastest pace since mid-2016 in September, data from Destatis revealed.



Wholesale prices fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.1 percent decrease in August.



This was the third consecutive decrease and the biggest fall since June 2016, when prices were down 2 percent.



