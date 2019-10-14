

Mr Stephen Phillips

HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (October 14, Sao Paulo time) started his duty visit to Sao Paulo and Brasilia in Brazil, Santiago in Chile and Lima in Peru as part of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK)'s latest efforts to promote Hong Kong's business attractions.During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with leaders from various sectors including fintech, financial services, consumer products, food and beverage trading and manufacturing, transport and industrial. He will also meet with local chambers of commerce, trade and investment promotion agencies and government officials as well as speak at roundtable events to update business communities about the opportunities Hong Kong has to offer in relation to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development."As the region's leading financial and business hub, Hong Kong enjoys enduring advantages, which include its strategic location, its role as a gateway to Mainland China, world-class infrastructure and an international talent pool. The city is an ideal location for South American multinationals and start-ups from which to start or expand their foothold in the region and tap into the multitude of opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," Mr Phillips said."The Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has set out Hong Kong's multiple roles, among other things as an international financial city, a global innovation hub and the centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region. In the long run, these areas of work are all conducive to developing Hong Kong further as an international metropolis with enhanced competitiveness."About InvestHKInvestHK is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.Media contact:Sao Paulo and Brasilia:Thiago Cruz SilveiraPrincipal Consultant (Rio de Janeiro)Tel: +55 21 98862 2629Email: TSilveira@investhk.com.hkSantiago and Lima:Veronica MedinaPrincipal Consultant (Santiago)Tel: +56 (2) 2530 3600Email: VMedina@investhk.com.hkSource: InvestHK