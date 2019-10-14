Maternity Wear Market to Witness Significant Growth Due to Increasing Emphasis on Pregnancy Fashion Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Maternity Wear Market scope was appreciated by US$ 18.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025. The scope of the market is estimated to touch US$ 24.5 billion during the forecast period. The development of the market is credited to increasing emphasis on pregnancy fashion and rising population of pregnant employed women in emerging nations.

The demand for pregnancy wears is great from advanced provinces for example Europe and North America. The existence of high fashion-conscious customers and the greater per head earnings are the most important explanations for the greater demand for maternity wear in these provinces.

Usually the maternity wear is designed using a wobbly, appropriate cut that takes account of tabs, elastic, stretchable cloth like spandex, and elastane. It permits the end user additional coziness in her gestating days.

By means of arrival of online shopping websites and accessibility of easy choices of delivery, demand for maternity wear is likely to observe important development during the period of forecast. The online channel is expected to show an optimistic development in this class during the period of forecast due to the procedures of easy payment and growth in digitalization through various channels. For example, e-commerce websites like Jabong and Myntra offer customers with an extensive variety of maternity wear products comprising intimate clothing.

Classification:

The global maternity wear market can be classified by Sales Network, Product, and Region. By Sales Network, it can be classified as Online, Store based. By Product, it can be classified as Night Wear, Outer Wear, and Inner Wear.

Regional Lookout:

By Region, the global maternity wear market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. By means of price, North America attained the principal share of 28.6% during 2018. It is expected to observe substantial development during the period of forecast. The development is credited to growing impact of celebrity personalities above social media such as Facebook and Instagram, together with the existence of big brands for example Thyme Maternity and Seraphine. These brands are working solely to satisfy the necessities of expecting women through this province. Therefore, an upsurge in the demand for plus sizes in formal wear beneath the subdivision of outerwear is the most important feature backing the development of the maternity wear industry.

Increasing popularity of stylish maternity wears owing to Kate Middleton's pregnancy is estimated to increase the sale of maternity ware, particularly in European nations like France and the U.K. Furthermore, numerous superstars and bloggers for example Kayla It sines are detailing their prenatal period over exercises video tape and posts by means of social media to market a particular brand of maternity wear.

Asia Pacific is likely to display substantial development during the period of forecast owing to the growing expenditure by fresh moms to be, above their primary photo-shoots of pregnancy, together with increasing buying capability of women in this province. With reference to the report by World Bank in 2018, the number of deliveries per woman in emerging nations for example Argentina, China, and India is reasonably greater than other nations. This is expected to increase the demand for maternity wear in these nations during the period of estimation.

Increasing acceptance of fashion clothing owing to better earnings in Middle Eastern nations for example Saudi Arabia and Dubai is expected to upsurge the demand for maternity wear in this province during the period of forecast. Destination Maternity and Noon are the two widely held makes in UAE. Those are proposing high-class variety of maternity wear according to the inclination of women in the nation.

Companies:

In addition to presenting new-fangled products, companies are progressively introducing their online websites to supply to the huge base of customer and deliver suitable experience of shopping. For example, some of the widely held online maternity wear stores are Mom's the World, Maternity Old Navy and Stitch Fix. Some of the important companies for maternity wear market are Isabella Oliver, Gap, Amoralia, Seraphine, Mother care, Arcadia Group, and First Cry.

Market Segment:

Maternity Wear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Outerwear



Innerwear



Nightwear

Maternity Wear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Store-based



Online

Maternity Wear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



France





Ireland



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central and South America



Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia

