The global ground protection mats market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

There is an increase in construction activities across the globe. This is driving the need for ground protection mats as they eliminate cross-contamination between worksites. Additionally, these mats also provide safe access for vehicles, workers, and equipment at construction sites. Moreover, these mats are portable and protect the grass surface from heavy equipment and vehicles. With the increase in construction activities, the demand for ground protection mats will further increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the high need for ergonomic ground protection mats, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ground Protection Mats Market: High need for ergonomic ground protection mats

Vendors in the market are offering ground protection mats with various features such as chemical resistance, anti-slip, anti-microbial, and oil and grease resistance. These features reduce fatigue and enhance comfort. Such ergonomic mats are vital in ensuring the proper and safe movement of workers, which will drive the ground protection mats market growth.

"Apart from the demand for ergonomic ground protection mats, other factors such as the development of eco-friendly mats and increase in construction activities are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ground Protection Mats Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ground protection mats market by end-user (industrial and commercial) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the rise of construction industry in the region.

