Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.01p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---