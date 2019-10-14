Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) constructs, announced today that its CEO, David Giljohann, PhD, will present clinical data from the company's Phase 1 study of its drug candidate XCUR17 in psoriasis. The presentation, titled "Clinical Results from XCUR17, a Topically Applied Antisense Spherical Nucleic Acid in Patients with Psoriasis," will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the 15th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society in Munich. The presentation will occur during Session IX, which is focused on Oligonucleotide Clinical Studies.

On December 17, 2018, Exicure disclosed the first-in-human results of XCUR17 in this Phase 1 trial. Those results showed significant improvements in psoriasis clinical scores with no drug-related adverse events. Dr. Giljohann's presentation will present new biomarker and histology data derived from the study.

About XCUR17

Exicure's drug candidate, XCUR17, is an SNA targeted to mRNA encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, or IL-17RA which is a key protein that propagates the inflammation underlying psoriasis. In preclinical studies, XCUR17 inhibited IL-17RA expression in human skin and in psoriatic mouse models.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is in a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's technology, potential therapies and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce cash runway; that many drug candidates that have completed Phase 1 trials do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis or at all; possible safety and efficacy concerns; regulatory developments; and the ability of Exicure to protect its intellectual property rights. XCUR17 is in early stage of clinical development, and the process by which XCUR17 could potentially lead to an approved therapeutic is long and subject to significant risks, unknowns, and uncertainties. Risks facing the Company and its programs are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005108/en/

Contacts:

MacDougall

Karen Sharma

781-235-3060

ksharma@macbiocom.com