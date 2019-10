As from October 15 2019, Nilsson Special Vehicles AB (publ) appoints Pareto Securities AB as Liquidity Provider for its share in order to be compliant with the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.