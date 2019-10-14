Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
WKN: 915266  ISIN: US8168511090 Ticker-Symbol: SE4 
Stuttgart
14.10.19
14:33 Uhr
131,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,00
132,00
14:49
131,00
132,00
14:58
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMPRA ENERGY131,000,00 %