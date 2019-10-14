

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years in September, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.3 year-on-year in September, following a 2.9 percent rise in August.



The latest inflation was the lowest since April last year, when it was 2.0 percent.



Prices in restaurants and hotels rose 5.4 percent annually in September, while transportation costs declined 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in September, after edging up 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent annually in September.



The HICP declined 1.2 percent in September from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX