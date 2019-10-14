The global natural protein powder market is expected to post a CAGR over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Vendors are launching new products to meet the growing and evolving demand for healthy products from their customers. Successful product launches increase the revenue flow and lead to an expansion of the consumer base. This helps vendors to increase their market share and provide a competitive edge. For instance, in March 2018, The Organic Protein Company announced the launch of two new all-natural flavored organic whey protein products, Raw Cacao Maca Organic Whey protein, and Raspberry Baobab Organic Whey Protein. Thus, the launch of such products will boost the growth of the natural protein powder market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, increasing health consciousness will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Natural Protein Powder Market: Increasing Health Consciousness

The increasing instances of obesity and related diseases are making consumers more health conscious. This is compelling them to seek food and beverage products that are natural and low in fat and calories. Market players are coming up with new and natural products that have low fat and calories to cater to the changing demands. The trend of health and wellness is gaining popularity, especially among adults. As a result, the number of consumers indulging in fitness activities is increasing globally. Consumers are ready to pay premium prices for products with various functional benefits and low fat content. Thus, with the growing demand for healthy food and beverages, the market for natural protein powder is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from increasing health consciousness, the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms for sales and rising global vegan population are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Natural Protein Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global natural protein powder market by product (natural plant-based protein powder, natural whey protein powder, and other natural protein powder) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of natural protein products and rise in vegan population.

